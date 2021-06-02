Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 29th total of 1,062,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DGEAF stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

