Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in May

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

