DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford Sells 7,223 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $365.67 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

