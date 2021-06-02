DEX (DEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a market cap of $2.67 million and $751,388.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01022067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.06 or 0.09632832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051282 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

