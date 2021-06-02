Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $259,270.72 and $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

