Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.82 ($17.44).

SZU opened at €13.74 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.86.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

