Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.00 ($94.12).

ETR:COP opened at €68.90 ($81.06) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.06.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

