Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,460.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Derwent London news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Shares of LON DLN traded up GBX 56 ($0.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,541 ($46.26). 123,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,783. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.10. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,360.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

