DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $38.95

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.95, but opened at $38.11. DermTech shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 823 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $188,167.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,241 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

