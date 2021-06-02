DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $91,005.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and $91,005.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00280874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00187160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.70 or 0.01254907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,758.97 or 1.00028670 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032534 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

