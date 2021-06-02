Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $97.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

