Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WILLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

WILLF stock remained flat at $$52.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57. Demant A/S has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $54.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

