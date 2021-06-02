DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,283.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and $21,283.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00289937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00186526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.01069857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,966.27 or 1.00090872 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.