Deeper Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $39.55 million and $1.38 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00282277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00187502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.01059106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.38 or 0.99720548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033122 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

