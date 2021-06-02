DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $766,105.35 and $6,238.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018832 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003231 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.