Davis R M Inc. Sells 560 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 696,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

