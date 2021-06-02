Davis R M Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,278 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

