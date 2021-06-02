Davis R M Inc. Has $242,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

