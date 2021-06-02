David Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

