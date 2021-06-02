DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 935,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 750,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,314,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Aegis boosted their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

