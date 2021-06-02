DAOBet (BET) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $392,052.87 and approximately $41,168.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,008.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $707.33 or 0.01860968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00480912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001478 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004802 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.