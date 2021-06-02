Dakota Wealth Management Takes $1.75 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

NOC opened at $365.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

