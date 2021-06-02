Dakota Wealth Management Sells 20,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.