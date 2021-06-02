Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $573,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix stock opened at $499.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

