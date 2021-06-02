Dakota Wealth Management Has $705,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

