Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.