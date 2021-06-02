Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

