Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in May

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 29th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. Daily Mail and General Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTGF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

