DA Davidson Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $350.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $378.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.90. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.