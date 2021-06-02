D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 2,593 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

