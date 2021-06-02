D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 950 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,341,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNP opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

