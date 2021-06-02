D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $317,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,891,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

