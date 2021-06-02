D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $296,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

