D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $277,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

