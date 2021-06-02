D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 5,641 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51.

