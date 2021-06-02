CUTcoin Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $425.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00074231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00281080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008877 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,215,418 coins and its circulating supply is 138,215,418 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

