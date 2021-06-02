Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $471.41 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $840.88 million and approximately $471.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00006225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,513,108,725 coins and its circulating supply is 355,385,097 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

