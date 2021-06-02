Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,118. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $12,865,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $16,980,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $11,434,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

