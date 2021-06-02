Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $260.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

