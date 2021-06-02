Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $14.06 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

