Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,299 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,720. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

