Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.47. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,329. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.91. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

