Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04. The company has a market capitalization of $451.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.