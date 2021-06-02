Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.20. 2,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

