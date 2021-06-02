Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

