Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 16,824 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after buying an additional 116,986 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

