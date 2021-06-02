Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $880.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $889.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

