Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $242.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

