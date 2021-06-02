CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of 511.69 and a beta of 1.78.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

