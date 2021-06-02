Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $125,577.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00293382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00189155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.01029633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,810 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

